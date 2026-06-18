Wellington's new aquatic center draws families seeking relief from South Florida summer heat

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington's new aquatic center is giving South Florida families an affordable way to cool off as feels-like temperatures climb into the triple digits this week.

The center, which opened Jan. 3, features a "spray ground," a Ninja Cross aquatic obstacle course, lap pools, water slides and more. Philly-style water ice and other refreshments are also available on site.

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Attendance has more than doubled at new Wellington aquatic center

"Our grand opening was January 3 this year. The attendance has been thriving compared to our last facility it's leaps and bounds," Ryan Harris, the aquatics director, said.

Harris gave WPTV's western Palm Beach County reporter Michael Hoffman a tour of the six-month-old facility.

The village says since May 1, "we had 634 membership check-ins and 12,119 POS entrance fees making that total 12,753 visitors."

They add that attendance has increased 170% compared to the same period at its old facility. More than 12,000 visitors have taken advantage of the center since its opening — numbers the village expects to grow as summer deepens.

Mariella Vilar says she grew up in Wellington. The parent said she has since moved away and is back in town to visit family. She says the center has quickly become a go-to destination for her family.

"I think it's great," Vilar said.

"I realize it's very hot, their dads are playing golf, and I'm like, this is the better place to be," Vilar said.

At a time when affordability is top of mind for many families, the pricing is drawing praise as well. General admission for Wellington residents starts at $5 for kids 3 to 17, $7 for adults 18 to 54 and $4 dollars for seniors with a $3 increase for non-residents.

"It's low cost, it's easy, it's close, so can't beat it," Vilar said.

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