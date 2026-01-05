Wellington's new aquatics center features Olympic pool, retractable obstacle course

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A new state-of-the-art aquatics center is now open in Wellington.
Located at Village Park, 3410 120th Ave. S, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday.
New aquatics center opens in Wellington
The facility includes:
- Full-size Olympic swimming pool
- Recreation pool
- Interactive play features
- Shaded cabanas
- Locker rooms
- Concession stand
- Multi-purpose room
- Florida's first Ninja Cross retractable obstacle course
- Diving boards
The aquatics center is open at the following times:
Labor Day to Memorial Day (fall, spring and winter):
- Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Sundays: Noon to 7 p.m.
Memorial Day to Labor Day (summer):
- Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.
The village said that water temperatures will be maintained at 83-85 degrees in the recreation pool and 79-80 degrees in the Olympic pool.
Admission Prices
Resident
- Adult (18 and up) — $7
- Child (ages 3-17) — $5
- Senior (ages 55 and up) — $4
Non-Resident
- Adult (18 and up) — $10
- Child (ages 3-17) — $8
- Senior (ages 55 and up) — $7
Click here to learn more about membership prices.