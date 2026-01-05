Wellington's new aquatics center features Olympic pool, retractable obstacle course

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A new state-of-the-art aquatics center is now open in Wellington.

Located at Village Park, 3410 120th Ave. S, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday.

New aquatics center opens in Wellington

The facility includes:



Full-size Olympic swimming pool

Recreation pool

Interactive play features

Shaded cabanas

Locker rooms

Concession stand

Multi-purpose room

Florida's first Ninja Cross retractable obstacle course

Diving boards

The aquatics center is open at the following times:

Labor Day to Memorial Day (fall, spring and winter):



Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sundays: Noon to 7 p.m.

Memorial Day to Labor Day (summer):



Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

The village said that water temperatures will be maintained at 83-85 degrees in the recreation pool and 79-80 degrees in the Olympic pool.

Admission Prices

Resident



Adult (18 and up) — $7

Child (ages 3-17) — $5

Senior (ages 55 and up) — $4



Non-Resident



Adult (18 and up) — $10

Child (ages 3-17) — $8

Senior (ages 55 and up) — $7

Click here to learn more about membership prices.