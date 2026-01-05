Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Wellington's new aquatics center features Olympic pool, retractable obstacle course

Facility features full-size Olympic swimming pool and recreation pool
A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Jan. 3, 2026, to open the new Wellington Aquatics Center.
WPTV
Posted

WELLINGTON, Fla. — A new state-of-the-art aquatics center is now open in Wellington.

Located at Village Park, 3410 120th Ave. S, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Saturday.

The facility includes:

  • Full-size Olympic swimming pool
  • Recreation pool
  • Interactive play features
  • Shaded cabanas
  • Locker rooms
  • Concession stand
  • Multi-purpose room
  • Florida's first Ninja Cross retractable obstacle course
  • Diving boards

The aquatics center is open at the following times:

Labor Day to Memorial Day (fall, spring and winter):

  • Monday to Saturday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Sundays: Noon to 7 p.m.

Memorial Day to Labor Day (summer):

  • Monday through Saturday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Sunday: Noon to 8 p.m.

The village said that water temperatures will be maintained at 83-85 degrees in the recreation pool and 79-80 degrees in the Olympic pool.

Admission Prices

Resident

  • Adult (18 and up) — $7
  • Child (ages 3-17) — $5
  • Senior (ages 55 and up) — $4

Non-Resident

  • Adult (18 and up) — $10
  • Child (ages 3-17) — $8
  • Senior (ages 55 and up) — $7

Click here to learn more about membership prices.

