Wellington's Greenbriar Boulevard set to get $3.4 million safety upgrade for bikers, pedestrians and drivers

WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Village of Wellington is moving forward with a $3.4 million project to improve Greenbriar Boulevard, aimed at making the road safer for bikers, pedestrians and drivers.

The project will improve approximately 2 miles of Greenbriar Boulevard, from Aero Club Drive to Greenview Shores Boulevard. Planned improvements include new bike lanes along the entire stretch, widened shoulders, improved drainage, milling and resurfacing, enhanced pedestrian and equestrian crossings, and updated pavement markings.

WATCH: RESIDENTS REACT TO NEW ROAD IMPROVEMENTS COMING TO WELLINGTON

Wellington's Greenbriar Boulevard to get $3.4M safety upgrade

The Florida Department of Transportation is funding $2.4 million of the project, with Wellington covering the remaining $1 million.

Ray Mooney, who regularly visits the dog park at Greenbrier Park with his dogs Oliver and Murphy, said he welcomes the changes.

"I mean, I think anything to do, anything we can do to improve it is great. I mean, I ride my bike, you know, I'm always in this area, so wider lanes is great for biking," Mooney said.

Mooney also expressed confidence in local leadership's decision to move forward with the project.

"If the if the council's approved it, and the mayor's approved it, I think it's a great thing. They're pretty good about the money," Mooney said.

Not everyone in the area shares that enthusiasm. Resident Alan Grnja questioned whether the stretch of road needs the investment.

"I think that money could be placed better in other, other places," Grnja said.

Grnja said he has not observed safety issues on the road in the time he has lived in the area.

"Look, I want to save everybody's life, but I didn't know we had an issue here," Grnja said.

"I've never seen a lot of traffic in 20 years I've been here in this area here, I've never had problems accessing coming out here," Grnja said.

The village says the project will begin June 1 and is expected to take a full year to complete. It remains unclear how much of the road will be closed during construction. I am working to get a response from the village on that question.

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