Wellington school zone speed cameras issue over 21K tickets before shutting off for summer

WELLINGTON, Fla. — If you drive through Wellington's school zones this summer, you won't have to worry about getting a ticket from those speed cameras — they're turned off for now.

Wellington installed speed cameras in 11 school zones last fall, but Village Manager Jim Barnes says they won't be active during summer break. The reason? Current state law doesn't consider summer school a "regularly scheduled education program," which is required to trigger enforcement.

"Summer school at this point doesn't meet the definition of a regularly scheduled education program, so the cameras will not be active during the summer," Barnes explained.

But that could change in the future. Barnes hinted that if the cameras stay in place, summer enforcement might eventually happen.

WATCH:

Wellington speed cameras issue over 21K tickets before summer shutdown

Since the cameras were installed, Wellington residents have had strong opinions on both sides. Some see them as essential for child safety, while others question the village's true motives.

"Are we trying to keep students and parents safe? Or are we trying to give people tickets and give revenue to the village of Wellington?" Lauren Brody said.

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Despite the controversy, the cameras have been busy. Since September, they've issued more than 21,000 tickets, with October being the peak month at 5,100 tickets.

Barnes says the data proves the cameras work.

"We are seeing a considerable amount of speed reduction across all our school zones," Barnes said.

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Even with the cameras off, village officials want drivers to keep following speed limits. Some schools across Palm Beach County do hold summer programs, so children could still be around.

"My advice is the same as before the cameras were installed," Barnes said. "Just obey the speed limits, and everyone should be safe."

Greenacres has also confirmed their speed cameras won't be enforced this summer.

Monthly ticket breakdown in the Village of Wellington:

