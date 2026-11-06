New $48 million Westlake elementary school stays on track despite heavy rain, flooding

WESTLAKE, Fla. — A new elementary school in Westlake is quickly taking shape, with project leaders saying construction remains on time and on budget despite recent heavy rain and flooding.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite first toured the construction site in August, when much of the school was still a concrete slab. She returned to the site on Friday and found a much different scene, with the building now taking shape.

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New Westlake elementary school remains on schedule

Site Superintendent Brad Stapleton said recent weather created challenges for crews, with parts of the construction site underwater.

"We joked that we should have brought kayaks and canoes to work to get from our trailer and parking to the building because a lot of this area that we are standing in now was underwater," Stapleton said.

Despite those conditions, Stapleton said construction has stayed on track.

"We are looking great for meeting the August turnover for the next school year," he said.

Principal Darline Winewski has watched the school rise from the ground up and said seeing the individual spaces inside the building is making the project feel more real.

"To actually see the walls come up and really be able to see the individual spaces, I'm just so excited," Winewski said.

As Westlake continues to grow, the $48 million school will have room for 972 students in pre-K through fifth grade.

Winewski said the new school will fill a need for families whose children currently attend two different schools.

"We really have a need for this school in our community. Our families deserve that. Our kids deserve that. They are going to two different schools right now," Winewski said.

Waite also connected with parent Krystal Lexima, whose daughter is looking forward to the new school opening.

"She's so excited to walk the halls for the first time," Lexima said.

Another milestone is coming soon. The school's official name, mascot and colors are expected to be revealed next month.

"We submitted our names to the board and we will find out soon enough and start identifying ourselves officially," Winewski said.