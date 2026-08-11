PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A new three-story, 97,000-square-foot school is taking shape in the city of Westlake, with the Palm Beach County School District confirming it will open in August 2027.

WPTV reporter Christy Waite toured the construction site and learned the $48 million school will hold 972 students and is currently ahead of schedule and on budget.

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New $48 million school coming to Westlake, set to open August 2027

Both the school district and parents say the new academic building will ease transportation issues by being within walking distance for families in the area. Joseph Sanches, Chief Operating Officer of the Palm Beach County School District, explained that one of the biggest benefits of having a neighborhood school is that families will be able to walk or bike to school, which will cut down on commuting and traffic.

"They are going to be able to walk to school, bike to school," Sanches said. "That's going to cut down on commuting and traffic."

The district also reports that the school will feature a modern design and will be energy efficient with solar panel installations. Enhanced security measures will also be in place to keep students safe.

Parent Krystal Lexima said her daughter will be a first grader when the school opens. As a young family, she wants to make sure her kids have somewhere to go that's going to be an A-rated school with all the extracurricular activities they're looking for. Lexima also believes the school will be extremely beneficial for parents of gifted children and those who are in Special Education because Westlake does not currently have a gifted school.

"As a young family coming in, you want to make sure your kids have somewhere to go that's going to be an A-rated school and have all the extra-curricular activities you are looking for," Lexima said.

While the school has not yet been named, Principal Darline Winewski said she has a personal connection to the community the school will serve. She lives right in Westlake and was one of the original homeowners there, so she has deep connections and wants to make this the center of the community.

"I live right here in Westlake,' Winewski said. "I was one of the original homeowners here, so I have those deep connections and I want to make this the center of our community."

The district says there will be a naming committee to help come up with the school's name and mascot in the coming months. Westlake Mayor JP O'Connor said the school is significant for his own family since he has a 3-year-old and a 5-year-old who may attend the school, giving him a personal interest in the project. He called it incredible for the city.

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