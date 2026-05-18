WELLINGTON, Fla. — The Freedom Truck is parked at the Wellington Amphitheater, giving residents a chance to step inside a mobile museum dedicated to American history ahead of the nation's 250th anniversary.

The exhibit is one of six trucks traveling across the country as part of the America 250 celebration. The tour wraps up on the Fourth of July at Mount Rushmore.

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Freedom Truck brings America's 250th anniversary celebration to Wellington amphitheater

Inside, visitors can explore displays on the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, battles that shaped the Revolution, and notable Americans through the years. The truck also features an AI version of George Washington and interactive quizzes — including one that asks visitors to decide whether they are a Loyalist or a Patriot.

Cassidy Button and her father Cody, an Army veteran, drove out from Royal Palm Beach to experience the exhibit.

"I really like the quizzes," Cassidy said.

Cody said the stop was a bonding experience for him and his daughter.

"So just being able to come and learn, learn history that you don't know, as well as refresh yourself on history that you do know," Cody said.

Cassidy added the visit would pay off academically.

"It will definitely help me with my finals," she said.

One display highlights George Washington Carver, credited with the invention of peanut butter.

"If it wasn't for him I wouldn't be eating my peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," Cody said.

Florida Representative Anne Gerwig said she is proud Wellington is the first stop in Palm Beach County.

"The exciting thing is thinking about 250 years as a nation," Gerwig said.

Gerwig also encouraged visitors to engage with the full scope of what the exhibit presents.

"I want to add that just make sure that people know that they can find out the good, bad, and the ugly about what actually happened, and there's going to be controversy no matter what we do in politics or life, but I hope people look at it and glean, glean from it," Gerwig said.

The Button family echoed that sentiment.

"There's a lot of good information in history, and you want to learn history, so history doesn't repeat itself," Cody said.

The Freedom Truck exhibit is open at the Wellington Amphitheater Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

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