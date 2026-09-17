Vero Beach Regional Airport adding 500-space parking lot, but free parking is going away

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach Regional Airport is adding a new long-term parking lot — but with the newest upgrade, free parking is going away.

Vero Beach City Council approved the construction of a new long-term parking lot that will expand capacity from 80 spaces to over 500.

WATCH BELOW: Free parking is going away at Vero Beach airport

New long term parking lot coming to Vero Beach Airport

Brandon Dambeck, interim airport director, said the expansion is driven by new flights coming to the airport.

"We have to meet the parking demand," Dambeck said.

Dambeck said the current parking situation is not keeping up.

"It looks a little disorganized, especially in the grass parking area. So that's one thing this parking will really solve," Dambeck said.

When asked why the airport is introducing paid parking, Dambeck said the airport operates without taxpayer dollars and must use the funds to cover the costs of any upgrades to the airport.

We first told you about some of the upgrades, including new covered walkways and baggage claim, and a new patio.

"The airport is responsible for maintaining its self-sustainability, meaning we don't take any taxpayer dollars," said Dambeck. "We have to make sure that our charges will help to to maintain the operations that happen at the airport."

The lot will be built and paid for by Envision Parking Partners. The airport will be responsible for maintaining it.

John Mostoller with Envision said travelers will be able to pay through a prepaid option using license plate readers or at the lot gate.

"There's a lot of opportunities to make the experience seamless," Mostoller said.

The new lot will also add cameras and lighting for security. Mostoller said convenience will remain a priority.

"No parking spot will be more than two to four minutes from the terminal," Mostoller said.

Some travelers said they will miss the free parking.

"That sucks. I mean, that's — it's a nice plus to be able to park, especially if it was already free," traveler Reana Tejada said.

Sydney Banak, who was able to park for free during her visit, said she understands the reasoning behind the change.

"Free parking is nice," Sydney said. "But maybe they need to expand the airport or provide more services, so I do understand where they're coming from with that."

Construction is expected to begin in March and be completed by next summer.

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