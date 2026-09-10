Vero Beach Regional Airport unveils nearly $3 million in upgrades with more expansion planned

VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach Regional Airport has completed nearly $3 million in improvements, adding new shaded walkways, a turf patio and a redesigned baggage claim area — with more changes potentially on the way.

Brandon Dambeck, interim airport director, said the upgrades are designed to improve the experience for travelers coming in and out of Vero Beach.

WATCH BELOW: Vero Beach Regional Airport unveils upgrades

Vero Beach Regional Airport unveils upgrades

"It'll just provide a much better experience for the passengers as they're coming in and out of Vero," Dambeck said.

Among the new additions is a turf patio with outdoor furniture. A concession stand is also coming, giving travelers a place to grab a bite and a drink.

"They'll be able to be out here, relaxing, sipping a drink, and waiting," Dambeck said.

New shaded walkways were added for arrivals and departures, along with a shaded baggage claim area with seating.

Dambeck said the shade structures are built for Florida's intense sun.

"It's 90%-plus UV rated," Dambeck said. "They can sit on these benches while they wait for the bags to be brought around to this gate."

This fall, the airport plans to invite the community to weigh in on potential designs for a terminal expansion. One design would bring the baggage claim indoors.

"We want to make sure that we have their voice included in the decisions that are ultimately being made to an asset of the city," Dambeck said.

The improvements come after JetBlue announced it was discontinuing its direct flight from Vero Beach to New York's JFK airport.

"The need is still here for these improvements," Dambeck said.

Dambeck said new flights could be on the horizon, including flights with Breeze to Pittsburgh and American Airlines to Philadelphia.

Jill, a traveler who was returning from Boston, said she is optimistic about the airport's future.

"I think it's going to get a lot more business," Jill said. "They're just going to keep expanding."

WPTV

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