VERO BEACH, Fla. — Vero Beach is closer to rebuilding the boardwalk at Humiston Beach, four years after Hurricane Nicole destroyed it.

"We've been waiting a while to have it back and have normal beach access and look so much better up there," resident Calista Littleton said.

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Vero Beach moves closer to rebuilding Humiston Beach boardwalk destroyed by Hurricane Nicole

A newly established five-person committee will work to find donors and decide how to recognize those who have already contributed to the project.

Vero Beach Councilmember John Carroll explained that the boardwalk was an important amenity for beach-goers.

"That portion of the beach. Use has dropped off precipitously since that time because access is provided, but it's not as good as it used to be," Carroll said.

The city hopes to begin construction in November, but must first close a funding gap.

"The current estimate is 4.7 million [dollars] and we're about at 3.1 million [dollars] so we got about 1.6 million dollars to raise," Carroll said.

Carroll explained the committee's goal is two-fold.

"Coming out with a fundraising plan. Like are we going to do a mailing? Who are we going to mail to?," Carroll said. "And make sure that everyone gets recognized appropriately."

For some residents, the boardwalk's absence has had a direct impact on their loved ones. Resident Doris DeAngelis said her aunt struggles to enjoy the beach.

"She uses a walker so there's only a small area now for her to go and look at the beach and enjoy the beach," DeAngelis said.

The city is accepting project bids next week. If the timeline holds, a new boardwalk could be in place by April.

"If Aunt Mina can survive until her 105-and-a-half birthday," DeAngelis said. "She would love to see that coming back."

WPTV

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