Vero Beach gives Three Corners developers another extension as Dec. 8 deadline looms

VERO BEACH, Fla. — WPTV is learning that the Vero Beach City Council approved an extension for developers of the Three Corners project — but time is ticking.

City council members told the developers, ClearBlue, that they need to negotiate and come to an agreement by Dec. 8 or the city may need to go back to the drawing board.

WATCH BELOW: Developers get 4th extension for Three Corners project

Developers get fourth extension for negotiations on Three Corners project

"I've been on this thing since 2019," Vero Beach Mayor John Cotugno said. "We need to negotiate the best, we'll call it a deal, for our citizens."

The development project is located at the old Vero Beach Power Plant at the base of the 17th Street Bridge. Plans include hotels, a marina, restaurants, walking paths and more.

This is the fourth extension the city council approved for developers to negotiate agreements on financing and lease terms.

"Some progress had been made on the financial aspects of the developer proposal," Cotugno said.

But the mayor said if the council and ClearBlue aren't on the same page, they might have to change course.

"We need to listen and to see if this aligns with our goals and objectives. And if it does, great, we're going to work out a deal that's mutually beneficial," Cotugno said. "If not, then you know well we'll have to see what happens."

Cotugno said the city council is also appointing a liaison to aid in negotiations and the developers come to discuss the project in person.

Bob Salera, a spokesperson for ClearBlue, said they are meeting with city council Oct. 27.

"It's something that we've actually been asking for for several months," Salera said. "We're glad we finally have one on the books now."

Salera said they're committed to the project and have invested over $1 million.

"We wouldn't have put in 21,000 hours of time into this project if we weren't serious," Salera said. "We're happy that these negotiations are moving forward, and we're ready to bring it home to a close."

Cotugno said he hopes they do.

"I'm willing to stay at that the table if progress is being made," Cotugno said.