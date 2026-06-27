Treasure Coast group collects donations for Venezuela earthquake victims in Vero Beach donation drive

VERO BEACH, Fla. — A Vero Beach organization is collecting donations for communities devastated by a massive earthquake in Venezuela, and organizers say the need is urgent.

Latinas Nexus Network in Vero Beach is hosting a Venezuela Earthquake Relief Drive, collecting essential supplies to ship directly to those affected. The drive is being organized by founders Lourana Navarro and Juliana Marino, along with Heidi Ramirez.

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Vero Beach group collects Venezuela earthquake relief supplies

Navarro, who was born in Venezuela and now lives in Vero Beach, said her family in Caracas is safe, but the surrounding communities have lost everything.

"Where it was, there is a lot of my family there, so when I started seeing the magnitude and that it was a 7.5, I really got scared," Navarro said.

She said the scale of destruction will take years to address.

"Seeing the devastation — I know this is going to take decades to recover. We as a country don't have the resources," Navarro said.

Marino said the organization is focused on getting help where it is needed most.

"From here, the only thing that I can do is do our best to come together and help them and find different resources so we can get it directly to the people and bring the help that they need," Marino said.

The organizers are working with Global Empowerment Mission to ship the collected supplies to Venezuela, and say 100% of donated supplies will be directed through verified humanitarian relief efforts.

"We're talking, hundreds of thousands of people that are in need right now," said Marino.

"I can tell you that the worst is the food and the place to sleep — to take a bath — they don't have that right now," said Navarro.

The drive is open to everyone, not just the local Hispanic community.

"We are asking not just the Hispanic community, we are asking everyone," the founders said. "Venezuela needs us. They really need us," they said.

Organizers are collecting the following items:

Powder Gatorade

Non-perishable food

Baby formula and baby food

Diapers (all sizes)

Baby wipes

Feminine hygiene products

Soap

Shampoo

Toothbrushes and toothpaste

Raining boots

Toilet paper

Blankets

Sleeping bags (with batteries)

Flashlights and batteries

Heavy duty garbage bags

First aid kits

Bandages and gauze

Hand sanitizer

Cleaning supplies

Face masks

Nitrile gloves (medical)

Plastic bins with lids

Donations can be dropped off at 684 Old Dixie Hwy, Vero Beach, FL 32962 . The collection runs through Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To reach the organizers directly, contact Lourana Navarro at (954) 205-0700, Juliana Marino at (772) 913-0805, or Heidi Ramirez at (772) 213-2747.

WPTV

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