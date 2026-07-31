Woman, 86, killed in crash after failing to yield at Port St. Lucie intersection

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — An 86-year-old woman died Thursday afternoon following a two-vehicle crash at a Port St. Lucie intersection, police said.

Marie Martin was driving a 2006 Hyundai Elantra westbound on SW Lawndale Avenue around 2:30 p.m. when she entered the intersection at SW Savona Boulevard and failed to yield the right-of-way to oncoming traffic, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

A 17-year-old male driving a 2026 Honda HR-V northbound on SW Savona Boulevard struck the driver's side of Martin's vehicle, causing a T-bone collision.

Emergency responders had to extricate Martin from her vehicle before transporting her to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with critical injuries. Despite lifesaving efforts by medical staff, Martin later died from her injuries.

The teenage driver was not injured in the crash.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department's Traffic Homicide Unit is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the fatal collision. Additional information will be released as the investigation progresses.