Woman, 78, killed after SUV rolls backward and strikes her in Port St. Lucie driveway

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 78-year-old woman was killed Sunday morning after an SUV rolled backward and struck her in a residential driveway in Port St. Lucie, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

The incident happened at approximately 10:47 a.m. at 181 SE El Sito Court. A 2016 Lincoln MKX SUV was parked in a residential driveway when the woman was standing outside the vehicle near the open driver's door.

The SUV began rolling backward, and the open door struck her, knocking her to the ground. The cause of the rollback remains under investigation.

Her adult son, 59, was in the passenger seat and had started the vehicle.

The woman was rushed to Lawnwood Hospital in Fort Pierce, where she was pronounced deceased at 11:19 a.m.

This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with WPTV for updates.

