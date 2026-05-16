Tradition HOA bans firearms in common areas, sparking debate and pushback from Port St. Lucie official

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Tradition Community Association in Port St. Lucie has approved a controversial new rule prohibiting firearms and other weapons in all common areas, creating debate among residents and drawing sharp criticism from a local elected official who vows to fight the policy.

Tradition HOA bans guns in common areas sparking debate

New Rule Covers All Common Areas in Tradition

The firearm ban applies to everyone within the community's boundaries, including residents with valid concealed carry permits, according to the Tradition Community Association. The prohibited areas include the Town Hall, Tradition Square, gazebo, splash pad, tot lot, dog park, parks, trails and stormwater areas throughout the Port St. Lucie development. The only exceptions to the regulation are private rights-of-way and sidewalks, vehicles and law enforcement.

In the resolution, the association cited its bylaws as legal authority to establish and enforce rules within its jurisdiction, though the policy has generated mixed reactions from the community it serves.

Port St. Lucie Councilman Calls Ban 'Second Amendment Infringement'

Port St. Lucie Councilman Anthony Bonna strongly opposes the new firearms policy, calling it an infringement on Second Amendment rights. Bonna announced plans to challenge the Tradition Community Association's decision to ensure the community's rights are protected.

However, the Port St. Lucie Police Department clarified its position on enforcement. PSLPD Chief explained in a statement that they enforce state law rather than homeowners association rules and fully support constitutional rights. He emphasized that violations of the HOA's new firearms policy are not criminal violations and will not be enforced by city police.

Residents Express Divided Opinions on Safety Measures

Community members who frequent Tradition's public spaces have expressed varying perspectives on the new policy's impact on their daily lives.

Aida Terra, a Port St. Lucie resident who visits Tradition Square three to four times weekly with her family, welcomed the change. "It makes me feel safer," Terra said.

Mixed Reactions Reflect Community's Complex Views

Not all residents oppose the policy, though some believe modifications could address their concerns more effectively. Santiago Mejia, a Tradition resident, described his conflicted feelings about the new rule.

"My initial reaction was like I'm kind of supportive, but then thinking later on, based on what's happening lately, if someone has a firearm, I kind of support the idea of someone having a firearm because they could do more good than bad," Mejia said.

Mejia suggested the association consider allowing concealed carry. "Maybe they can maybe walk it back and say okay if you have a permit, just have it, but concealed," he proposed.

Safety Concerns Drive Support for Firearms Ban

Tomasz Vemkowski, another Tradition resident, expressed strong support for the association's decision, emphasizing safety in common areas.

"I am very happy with that because recreation areas like Tradition should provide first the safety for everybody who are coming here, young family with kids," Vemkowski said.

Why This Matters Now

The Tradition Community Association's firearms policy reflects broader national debates over gun rights, public safety, and property owners' authority to regulate activities on their premises.

The ongoing discussion highlights the challenge of balancing individual constitutional rights with community safety concerns in privately managed residential developments throughout South Florida.

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