Report shows Port St. Lucie woman reported husband's threats months before murder-suicide

The parents of three children were found dead on Monday in an apparent murder-suicide, after Port St. Lucie police responded to 2700 block of Southwest Ensenada Terrace.

An incident report from September 2025 sheds more light on this tragic incident, showing that Jimsley Estime, 31, and Ketsy Alexis, 30 were having issues in their marriage, and that Alexis had told Estime that she would be pursuing a divorce.

6-year-old finds parents dead inside Port St. Lucie home after murder-suicide

Port St. Lucie police spoke with Alexis on Sept. 11, and she informed them that Estime was out of town working as a truck driver, but that she had found evidence of infidelity and confronted Estime over the phone, stating would be pursuing a divorce.

According to the report, he threatened to kill her if she did, and stated, "You know me, you don't know what I can do."

Alexis said the threats were made via WhatsApp on Sept. 6, and that when she said she would be contacting police, Estime stated he was not afraid of prison. The threats were written in Creole, and a police department employee was asked to translate, confirming the threats.

Alexis told police there had been previous instances of violence in their seven-year marriage, which started when she was pregnant with their first child, but that she did not report them or have proof.

When he was reached by officers, Estime said the living situation was tense but claimed he offered to pay child support if she wanted to leave.

The officer states he provided Alexis with domestic violence packet and victims' rights packet, and stressed the importance of calling 911 if other threats occurred. The officer also suggested leaving the home for her safety, but she declined, citing her children and job.

The report states that on Jan. 18, a warrant for Estime for threats/intimidation was approved. He was arrested Jan. 26.

Police said Alexis submitted a non-prosecution affidavit on Feb. 5, requesting that charges against her husband be dismissed and indicating she did not wish to testify or pursue prosecution.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence or in need of assistance is encouraged to contact local law enforcement or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233).