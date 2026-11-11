Port St. Lucie Veterans Day ceremony honors generations of veterans and their service

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Veterans of all eras and residents of all ages packed Veterans Memorial Park in Port St. Lucie on Wednesday for the annual Veterans Day ceremony.

WPTV anchor and Navy veteran Mike Trim connected with fellow veterans about the significance of the day.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Veterans honored at Port St. Lucie event

Vietnam veteran Michael Greene wore a newly decorated vest commemorating his Army service

"It's all like my whole history. I started in transportation. I think it's very important. I enlisted and was not supposed to go but ended up over there," Greene told Trim.

Wayne Thomas, another Vietnam War veteran in attendance, told Trim he felt this day now properly honors their service, which was not previously recognized.

"It's good to get the recognition that we didn't get," Thomas said.

The Port St. Lucie High School Junior ROTC attended the ceremony in full force while crowds of all ages looked on.

That included a member of the greatest generation: 98-year-old World War II veteran Robert Vogel.

"I'm one of the few left. I just thank God. I would really encourage anyone to come to these events because they're really important to support the veterans," Vogel told Trim.

Those veterans heard keynote speaker, Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Vincent Lavelle Jr.

A special touch from the Port St. Lucie community band featured songs from each branch of service.

That prompted service members in attendance to stand for their respective branch song.

There was also a special flyover by the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office helicopter.