Port St. Lucie residents getting money back after $24 million settlement with former trash hauler

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Neighbors in Port St. Lucie will be getting money back after the city received a $24 million settlement with their former trash hauler, Waste Pro.

WATCH BELOW: 'I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome,' Kelly Lee tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Port St. Lucie residents getting money back from $24 million settlement

The city and the company both filed lawsuits against each other in 2021 during the pandemic.

The city claimed Waste Pro breached its contract for its standard of service, while the company blamed a pandemic labor shortage.

Your Port St. Lucie reporter Tyler Hatfield connected with neighbor Kelly Lee on Tuesday, after speaking to her on Monday, ahead of the city council meeting where city leaders discussed what to do with the settlement.

"I was pleasantly surprised with the outcome,” said Lee. "The city presented well thought out plans."

The city voted all of it to go back to residents.

Residents will be paid through a credit on their property tax bill--rather than a physical check.

“From the beginning, I have maintained that the funds should be to benefit the residents who experienced the issues in 2021 and 2022,” said Mayor Shannon Martin.

“I think we have reached the sweet spot here,” said councilman Anthony Bonna.

But not everyone will get the same amount.

More than 5,700 households, with the same owner since 2022, will receive $364 since the city says they received the brunt of the issues with Waste Pro during the pandemic...including service interruption.

"They're the ones that suffered who went through the litigation, and now it's time to reward them for the suffering they did,” said councilman David Pickett.

Thousands of other homes will receive a $64 credit due to rate increases during waste pro's breach of contract.

That includes a new waste site in the city, litigation costs and moving to a new provider.

The city said 24,676 properties had a title change since 2022.

The city said because they cannot distinguish between changes due to trusts, marriage, divorce or relocation, and because former owners cannot be reached, these properties will receive a $64 credit.

The same credit will be provided to the 13,241 new properties, as these households also have paid the CPI‑related increases.

The city said residents who sold a home and purchased another within the City during the same period may submit documentation showing continuous ownership.

A 180‑day claims window would allow these households to receive the remaining $300 credit on the following year’s tax bill. The claims process will be established once vetted by city staff and the city’s legal department.

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Port St Lucie Port St. Lucie council meets Monday on $24M Waste Pro deal, refunds possible Brooke Chau

Port St Lucie City votes to distribute $24 million settlement from Waste Pro via tax credit Tyler Hatfield