Port St. Lucie leaders to decide what to do with $24 million Waste Pro settlement

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — On Monday night, Port St. Lucie city leaders are discussing what to do with the $24 million dollars they received as part of a settlement with their former trash hauler—Waste Pro.

WATCH BELOW: 'Ultimately, the goal is to make the best decision possible,' Scott Samples tells WPTV's Tyler Hatfield

Port St. Lucie decides what to do with $24M Waste Pro settlement

WPTV has been following the trash troubles in the city for years.

“It was a mess,” said neighbor Kelly Lee.

Lee reached out to WPTV’s Tyler Hatfield about attending Monday’s meeting. Lee said she remembers her neighbors trash issues with Waste Pro during the pandemic.

“It would just be a stinky mess on their yard,” said Lee. “They didn't pick up, and it's overflowing."

In 2021, both the company and city filed lawsuits against each other.

Waste Pro blamed labor shortages and the city argued it was a breach of contract for the standard of service.

The city and company reached an agreement, Waste Pro settling for $24 million.

In April, after the announcement of the settlement, Mayor Shannon Martin told WPTV she'd like to see the cash in neighbors’ pockets.

"I'm committed to making sure that our residents get paid back for what they had to deal with during that time," said Martin.

On Monday, city council will discuss what to do with the money.

If it’s given to residents, Lee wants it distributed fairly.

“People have moved, the residents are no longer here, some of them are brand new residents that didn't pay into waste pro,” said Lee.

But Lee questions how people who are no longer living in the city get their cash.

"They were here during that time, they've since moved, so where does their fair share go?,” said Lee.

Scott Samples with the city said staff have been working to collect data and create scenarios to give recommendations to city council.

"There's a lot of people that have been working on this," said Samples. "Ultimately the goal is to make the best decision possible, help remediate some of those issues, and those nightmares that people have from back then."

Lee said she hopes city leaders listen to neighbors.

"Have us weigh in on something to at least feel part of the process,” said Lee. “One size can't fit all.”

Read more of WPTV's coverage below:

Port St Lucie Port St. Lucie council meets Monday on $24M Waste Pro deal, refunds possible Brooke Chau

Port St Lucie Port St. Lucie reaches $24M settlement with former trash hauler Scott Sutton

Port St Lucie Mayor wants $24M from trash settlement returned to residents Tyler Hatfield