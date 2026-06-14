Port St. Lucie council to meet Monday on $24M Waste Pro settlement, possible refunds discussed

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Port St. Lucie city leaders will meet Monday, June 15, to decide how to use a $24 million settlement from former trash hauler Waste Pro, including whether any funds could be returned to residents.

The City Council will hold a special meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at City Hall to consider options for the settlement money.

The settlement, announced in April, resolves a years-long legal dispute between the city and Waste Pro over its previous solid waste collection contract.

As part of the agreement, Waste Pro will pay the city $24 million, and both sides agreed to dismiss the lawsuit and release each other from any remaining claims.

The deal follows years of complaints from Port St. Lucie residents about missed garbage and recycling pickups, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Waste Pro previously cited staffing shortages, while city officials said the company failed to meet its contractual obligations.

In April, Mayor Shannon Martin told WPTV she supports the idea of returning the money to residents who experienced service issues, but said any decision would be made by the full City Council.

"It's the residents who went through all these issues and suffered as a result," Martin said. "So we want to make sure that we do it diligently, very efficiently and effectively."

Monday’s meeting is open to the public and will take place at Port St. Lucie City Hall, located at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd.