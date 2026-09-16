Port St. Lucie parent raises safety concerns over bus stop

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie parent is calling for changes to a school bus stop near Paar Drive and Winslow Street, saying students are forced to walk along portions of the road where there is no sidewalk.

WPTV

Belinda Green said she became concerned about the safety of students using the specific bus stop and shared a video on TikTok showing the area.

“This is an easy resolve, make two stops,” Green said.

She tells WPTV her biggest concern is the limited space available for students walking along Paar Drive.

“That's the white line for the car... that shouldn't be for a human being,” Green said.

WPTV

Green suggests splitting the stops in the area so students have less distance to walk along the roadway. Instead of having students use only the bus stop at Paar Drive and Winslow Street, she would like to see an additional bus stop at Paar Drive and Jarmer Road. She says that could help prevent students from having to walk along a narrow stretch of roadway and cross the street after the bus has already left.

“One little slip up — and we are looking at a tragedy unfolding,” Green said.

WPTV reached out to St. Lucie Public Schools about Green's concerns.

The district said its transportation department reviewed all routes and bus stops in the area and determined the existing stops are appropriate for student use.

But after WPTV brought Green's concerns to the district, the school district made a change to one route nearby.

Officials said a route change nearby was made to reduce the need for students to cross the road, while students who do need to cross should do so under the direction of the bus driver and with the bus's safety control devices.

Green said she believes addressing potential safety concerns now is better than waiting for a serious incident.

“I'd rather we find a resolution now than one day we have hashtags or there's a GoFundMe for some child or parent's funeral fund,” Green said.