PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie man has been sentenced to nearly four years in federal prison for using artificial intelligence to impersonate a popular online streamer as part of a cryptocurrency fraud scheme that authorities say cost victims about $260,000.

David Anthony Sanchez, 36, was sentenced to 47 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to money laundering and aggravated identity theft, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Florida.

Federal prosecutors said Sanchez, who also went by "Dave the Jewler," "Rueben Alexis De Jesus Santana" and other aliases, impersonated online streamer N3ON to convince organizers of a cryptocurrency memecoin project that the streamer had agreed to endorse and participate in it.

According to court records, Sanchez created online accounts designed to look as though they belonged to N3ON and communicated with the project's organizers while posing as both the streamer and his representative.

Prosecutors said Sanchez also executed agreements using N3ON's identity and sent organizers an AI-generated voice recording that mimicked the streamer's voice to falsely confirm his participation.

Believing the representations were legitimate, the victims transferred approximately $260,000 in cryptocurrency to accounts controlled by Sanchez, according to prosecutors.

Authorities said Sanchez later converted a substantial portion of the cryptocurrency into U.S. dollars through transactions designed to conceal the source and ownership of the money. Prosecutors said he used the proceeds for his personal benefit.

"Behind every fraud scheme are real people who suffer real financial harm," Acting U.S. Attorney Yara Lorenzo Klukas said in the release. She said Sanchez exploited artificial intelligence to manipulate victims' trust and take their money.

In addition to his 47-month prison sentence, Sanchez was ordered to pay restitution to the victims. The amount of restitution was not specified in the release.

The FBI's Miami Field Office investigated the case.