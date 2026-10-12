Port St. Lucie family chooses organ donation after teen's death, creating hope through tragedy

A Port St. Lucie family is turning unimaginable loss into hope after choosing organ donation following the death of their 14-year-old son, who was struck by a vehicle while walking to school, according to police.

Port St. Lucie police said the teen was walking along Port St. Lucie Boulevard near Squirrel Avenue on Oct. 7 when he was struck from behind. He died from his injuries two days later.

WATCH: Port St. Lucie Teen's Legacy Lives On Through Donation

Port St. Lucie Teen's Legacy Lives On Through Donation | WPTV

Now, the family's decision to donate his organs could help multiple people waiting for lifesaving transplants while creating a lasting legacy in his memory.

Organ donation advocates say the family's choice highlights an ongoing need for registered donors. According to transplant advocates, more than 100,000 people nationwide are currently waiting for an organ transplant, and 15 lives are lost each day while patients remain on waiting lists.

Family's decision offers hope to others

The teen's family chose organ donation in the days following his death, a decision supporters say can have a profound impact on recipients and their families.

"It's a courageous thing for them to do, and I think it's the right thing," said St. Lucie County Tax Collector Chris Craft.

Craft has worked with Donate Life Florida through the tax collector's office to encourage organ donor registration and raise awareness about the need for donors.

Transplant recipient shares personal perspective

For Tyre Gray, a kidney transplant recipient and the chief administrative and legal officer for South Florida Donor Network, the family's decision carries special meaning.

"Organ donation is one of the few places where grief and gratitude exist in the same place," Gray told WPTV.

Gray said he spent five years waiting for a kidney transplant before receiving the life-saving organ he needed.

"I know for a fact that I wouldn't be here without a family making that election in their deepest moment of despair," he said.

Gray described years of uncertainty while waiting for a match.

"That's five years of uncertainty, five years of being paralyzed, five years of not being able to grow," he said.

The need for organ donors remains high

Organ donation advocates say the need for donors continues across Florida and the United States.

Gray noted that a single donor has the potential to save multiple lives and help many more patients through tissue donation.

"One donor is to save upwards to nine lives and to be able to heal another 75 lives," Gray said.

Behind those numbers are people awaiting a second chance, he said.

"Let's all be heroes and save lives," Gray added.

A legacy that continues

Advocates say organ donation often allows families to find meaning during some of life's most difficult moments.

"I would hope that they could see the lasting impact that a selfless act can make on others," Craft said. "If you can help somebody else, it's an amazing thing."

For transplant recipients, organ donation can mean more time with family, additional milestones and opportunities.

In the midst of tragedy, one Port St. Lucie family's decision could now help save lives and ensure their son's legacy continues through the people he may help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

