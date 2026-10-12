Treasure Coast High School freshman dies after being hit by car while walking to school

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 14-year-old Treasure Coast High School student who was hit by a vehicle while walking to school last week has died from his injuries, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Police said the crash happened the morning of Oct. 7 near the intersection of Southwest Port St. Lucie Boulevard and Southwest Squirrel Avenue.

According to police, the freshman was walking northbound along Port St. Lucie Boulevard near the edge of the roadway when he was struck from behind by a 2002 Ford Excursion driven by a 72-year-old man.

The teen suffered critical injuries and was transported to a local hospital. Police said he was pronounced clinically deceased on Oct. 9 shortly after 4 p.m.

Investigators said the crash remains under investigation as detectives continue to examine the circumstances surrounding what happened.

Amid the tragedy, the student's family made the decision to donate his organs in hopes of helping others and honoring their son's memory.

"In the midst of their grief, their decision offers the possibility of hope and healing for other families and individuals whose lives may be changed through this extraordinary gift," police said in a statement.

Treasure Coast High School will provide grief counseling services for students and staff as the school community copes with the loss.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department extended its condolences to the student's family, friends, classmates and the entire Treasure Coast High School community.

"We recognize that no words can ease the pain of losing a child, and our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this heartbreaking tragedy," the department said.