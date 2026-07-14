PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie couple is searching for answers after the city council voted to rezone the lot behind their home from residential to commercial, despite their months-long opposition.

The Mucciolos have called Port St. Lucie home for 7 years. Margaret Mucciolo said the setting is what drew them to the property.

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Port St. Lucie couple fights rezoning of lot behind their home, says voices went unheard

"I saw the beautiful setting. I told the real estate agent get ready to make an offer. It just felt like home," Margaret Mucciolo said.

It was their backyard, the views of nature, and a sense of quiet relaxation that pushed them to purchase. But now, they say their little piece of paradise is under threat.

"In six months or a year, it's going to be gone," Joseph Mucciolo said.

In a unanimous vote, the Port St. Lucie City Council approved changing the lot behind their yard — where trees currently stand — to be rezoned from residential to commercial. The council says the change is necessary to reduce traffic in the neighborhood.

"Adding commercial closer to our neighborhoods reduces the length of trips," said one council member. "Which reduces overall traffic because if, if you have commercial closer to you, your trips are shorter and it reduces the burden on the overall network."

It's something they've fought for months, during which they feel their voices have gone unheard.

"It seems like, except for the news media, nothing," Joseph said.

"It's my home," Margaret said.

The two spoke at Monday's meeting, voicing their concerns. But they feel the council left them unheard, leaving them searching for answers.

"Where do we go from here? Do we have any recourse? Can we make an objection and have this looked at again?" Joseph said.

The council held its second reading Monday. While there was public comment, it was what's called a quasi-judicial hearing, meaning council members act as a panel of judges, applying existing zoning rules to a specific property and making decisions based strictly on sworn testimony and factual evidence, not public opinion.

It's a process the Mucciolos say needs to change.

"Maybe we can make the process change till it's logical, transparent, caring, and provides hope for people," Margaret said.

They say they will be exploring any kind of appeal process to change this outcome or to change the next one.

WPTV

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