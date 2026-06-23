Port St. Lucie could ask voters about twice-weekly trash pickup in November election

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV learned twice-weekly trash pickup could be coming to the city of Port St Lucie.

We've been listening to neighbors about trash issues in the city for years.

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Port St. Lucie may vote on twice-weekly trash pickup

Since 2022, Port St. Lucie has been working once a week with a new trash hauler, FCC Environmental Services.

Now, city council is working on a straw ballot question for the November election, asking residents if they'd like to see an extra day.

On Monday, the city council approved the first reading of the straw ballot question to restore twice-weekly garbage pickup.

It's non-binding — meaning it will serve as a recommendation for council to approve.

It will ask voters in the Nov. 3 general election if they'd like to add an extra day, and the city says homeowners' waste assessment could increase by at least $131 in 2028.

City staff said it could take FCC Environmental Services around nine to 15 months to implement, require 17 additional trucks, and would adjust routes from five service areas to three, adding a service day on Saturday.

City homeowners used to have twice-weekly pickup under former trash hauler Waste Pro. Then came the lawsuit with Waste Pro after service interruption and issues during the pandemic.

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“We have maggots, flies and we stink,” said neighbor Emily Ridgely.

“The insects, the maggots, the smell, the flies, everything was better before,” said neighbor Irene Pena. “Now, it's a nightmare.”

Twice-weekly pickup isn’t officially on the ballot yet. A second reading will need to be approved on July 13 before neighbors can vote on Nov. 3.