Port St. Lucie city council approves site plan for Costco

On Monday, Port St. Lucie City Council approved three major site plans for projects along the Southern Grove, a developing jobs corridor in the city.

One of those plans: the long-awaited Costco retail store.

"This is something that we have been looking forward to for a long time,” Scott Samples with the City of Port St. Lucie said.

Samples and Wes McCurry, president and CEO of St. Lucie County Economic Development Council said the 163,000-square-foot store is just the beginning for a new phase of growth in western Port St. Lucie.

"This is getting closer to the finish line,” Samples said.

The Costco will join other companies like Amazon, Tamco and Cheney Brothers, calling the Southern Grove area home.

McCurry said since the jobs are now here, new commercial development will follow.

"They see all the all the development that's occurring here, along with the demographics that they like to see,” said McCurry. “It only makes sense that Costco opens a retail store here."

City council approved two other major site plans for the area, including a 5.5-acre site making up the first phase of the Tradition Entertainment District set to bring restaurants and retail.

“This area has historically been largely under-served by restaurants and retail, and especially entertainment facilities,” McCurry said. “It's kind of catching up to the rooftops that are happening. You know, rooftops always drive that demand, but there's more to come.”

The other plan is space for an acute care rehabilitation hospital, featuring inpatient and outpatient services with 42 beds in a more than 55 thousand square foot building.

"Growing area needs services, and that's just another component of services that are coming into the area is expanded healthcare access,” McCurry said.

McCurry said the plans for retail, healthcare and entertainment is fulfilling the city’s master plan for what Southern Grove was destined to become.

"The plan is coming together. The vision is coming together. What everyone saw 20 years ago is now starting to happen,” McCurry said.

Samples said Costco still must close on the land, move on to construction design planning and permitting before any shovels hit the ground.



