Witnesses tell police a parking dispute led to shooting at Pollo Tropical in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — WPTV is learning more details about what led up to a shooting at a Pollo Tropical in Port St. Lucie last weekend.

According to the incident report, the shooting stemmed from a dispute over a parking space. Multiple witnesses provided accounts of the incident to responding officers.

One witness told police he was sitting at a high-top table inside the restaurant when he heard a verbal argument between two men outside. The witness said he observed Christopher Harris, 37, push another man and after continuing the verbal argument, the witness said he saw the man discharge a firearm, shooting Harris in the chest. Harris, listed as a victim in the report, then came back inside and asked someone to call 911.

One witness told police he was sitting at a high-top table inside the restaurant when he heard a verbal argument between two men outside. The witness said he observed Christopher Harris, 37, push another man and after continuing the verbal argument, the witness said he saw the man discharge a firearm, shooting Harris in the chest. Harris, listed as a victim in the report, then came back inside and asked someone to call 911.

Another witness who came to pick up an Uber order said she observed a man pull into a parking space before another vehicle pulled into the space in front of them. She said the man was staring while he walked to the door, and when she looked away and got out of her vehicle to pick up the order, the man began yelling. The witness said that while exiting Pollo Tropical, the man was following someone out, calling them names and lunging toward them. She said she observed something in the man's hand and continued to lunge. The witness said the man was so close to the other person that they were almost touching before she saw the other person pull out a firearm and shoot.

A witness picking up a DoorDash order said Harris came into Pollo Tropical yelling at another man over a parking space. The witness said the man exited to get his order, and Harris continued to yell, telling the man to "come outside." The witness said Harris held the door open and then approached the man before he heard a gunshot. The witness said the man stated that Harris "ran up on him with a knife."

Officers recovered a 9mm handgun from the scene.

On Monday, the Port St. Lucie Police Department announced that Harris was facing charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery charges, despite being listed as a victim on the incident report. WPTV has reached out to police for an update on those charges.