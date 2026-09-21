Man charged after confrontation leads to shooting at Port St. Lucie Pollo Tropical

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A 37-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was the aggressor in a confrontation that ended with him being shot at a Port St. Lucie restaurant Saturday afternoon.

Christopher Harris faces attempted aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and felony battery charges following an incident at the Pollo Tropical located at 1365 NW St. Lucie West Boulevard, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Sept. 19 when a 25-year-old man had entered the restaurant to pick up a food delivery order when Harris followed him inside, despite not appearing to place or pick up an order himself. When the man left the restaurant, Harris followed him outside.

Outside surveillance footage showed Harris pushing the man and advancing toward him while the victim backed away, according to police. Witnesses reported seeing Harris with a knife just before the shooting.

The 25-year-old fired one round, striking Harris in the chest. Harris then went back inside the restaurant, where bystanders began providing aid and called 911.

Officers responding to reports of gunfire found Harris suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the investigation, officers recovered a knife that had been removed from Harris' waistband while he was receiving medical attention. A second knife was later found in Harris' front pocket, police said.

The shooter was detained at the scene while detectives investigated and recovered the firearm.

Based on evidence, witness statements and surveillance footage, detectives determined Harris was the primary aggressor in the confrontation. He will be booked into the St. Lucie County Jail upon his medical release from the hospital.

No criminal charges are pending against the shooter at this time.