Neighbors ask for solutions on deadly roadway in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST LUCIE — WPTV is continuing to follow up after the tragic death of a 14-year-old student who was struck by a vehicle on Port St. Lucie Boulevard last Wednesday.

Neighbors told WPTV the road can be dangerous during ongoing construction.

"I don't even come down this road no more," neighbor Selene Gabriele said. “I go all the way down to I-95, come up on Gatlin to take my child to school. It's very dangerous.”

A 14-year-old was struck by an SUV on Port St. Lucie Boulevard while walking to school just before sunrise on Oct. 7. He later died from his injuries.

Port St Lucie Treasure Coast HS student dies after being hit by car while walking to school Samantha Roesler

Neighbors like Howard Shapiro said the roadway lacks lighting, especially during the early morning and at night.

"I don't walk around here... no lighting outside at nighttime. Kids walk along all the time because there's school back there, school down there,” Shapiro said.

To protect those kids, pedestrians and drivers, Shapiro said they need lights.

"They are putting in a sidewalk, so that's gonna be helpful. But street lights need to follow,” he said.

WATCH: WPTV's Tyler Hatfield is listening to neighbors' concerns following the fatal crash

Hearing your concerns after fatal crash on Port St Lucie Blvd.

The Florida Department of Transportation is in charge of the project along a segment of Port St. Lucie Boulevard from Alcantara Boulevard to Parr Drive.

FDOT started construction back in 2025 and, according to their website, crews are widening the road from two to four lanes as well as adding new sidewalks and lights.

Scott Samples with the City of Port St. Luice said this will make the roadway safer.

"We'll see a significant improvement in the safety as well as the traffic flow for this this roadway,” Samples said.

WPTV asked Samples if city staff can provide any temporary safety measures to address neighbors' concerns.

Samples said the work being done is FDOT’s responsibility.

"It's tough when there is active, ongoing construction, because people still need to utilize it," Samples said. "That's why we encourage everyone to do it as safely as they possibly can."

WPTV reached out to FDOT to see if there will be any added safety measures in the wake of last week's tragedy.

WPTV is still working on getting a response.

FDOT said on their website the SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard Project is expected to be completed in the winter of 2028.

