'My jaw dropped': Homeowner says discovery in attic cost her a buyer

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A Port St. Lucie homeowner tells WPTV she is facing an unexpected and costly problem after discovering what an inspector identified as mold in the attic of her home just two years after moving in.

Susan Montoya says she was shocked when an inspection revealed dark spotting on the wood in her attic.

Susan Montoya

"My jaw dropped," Montoya said. "When I told the builder, they said it was not mold—it was from when they built the house before they closed it up, they said it was from the sun and rain, not mold."

Montoya contacted WPTV and shared inspection documents detailing the issue. An estimate she provided totals approximately $1,400 for an attic treatment process designed to prevent further growth.

The estimate notes that any reconstruction work, including drywall, insulation, or other repairs, would require a separate contract and additional costs.

Montoya says she immediately reached out to her builder, Maronda Homes, "and they just brushed me off," she said.

In an email provided to WPTV, Maronda Homes disputed that mold was present. The company said the dark spotting seen on the attic wood is not active mold growth, but rather discoloration caused by moisture exposure before the roof was fully sealed during construction.

WPTV

Montoya says the issue became even more significant after she recently put the home on the market.

"A buyer came one day and said, 'I want it, I want it,'" Montoya recalled. "A couple days later the inspector came, found mold, and they backed out right then and there."

Now, Montoya hopes sharing her experience will encourage other homeowners in newly built communities to carefully inspect their homes.

WPTV reached out to Maronda Homes for comment. A division manager said the company is aware of the situation but could not comment on homeowner warranty matters.