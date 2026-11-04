Family of Port St. Lucie teen killed walking to school raises concerns about road safety

PORT ST LUCIE — WPTV hasn't stopped looking into the tragic death of a Port St. Lucie teen who was killed while walking to school just last month.

On Wednesday, WPTV reporter Tyler Hatfield sat down with the family for the first time to hear from them about their son and the questions they're still asking.

WATCH REPORT BELOW:

Family of 14-year old hit and killed by car in Port St. Lucie speak out

Jacory Brown, a freshman at Treasure Coast High School, was struck and killed by a car on Port St. Lucie Boulevard while walking to school early in the morning on Oct. 7.

"He just went to school," Shelly-Ann Findley-Brown, mother, said. "He was supposed to come back home. He didn't. His birthday would be on Monday. He would have been 15."

Findley-Brown, father Ainsworth Brown and grandfather Clovis Brown, sat down with WPTV.

They're remembering Jacory’s smile.

"He's kind, he's a jovial kid,” said Findley-Brown. "He's the life of our party of five."

They’re remembering his friendliness to others.

"[He] was loved by so many persons, and he has touched everybody he's met," Finely-Brown said.

And they're remembering his passion for entrepreneurship and graphic design — like making cover art, business cards and flyers for friends and family.

"His hand was always up here, mind looking, his eyes all over like he's devising a plan and coming up with his thing," Findley-Brown said.

But the family still has questions.

They say Port St. Lucie Boulevard, with all the construction, makes it a dangerous roadway for kids walking to school.

"The road conditions are horrible," Findley-Brown said. "You are walking in puddles. And the night before, it rained. There was water all over the place. There's puddles. There's literally no sidewalks for kids to walk."

FDOT started construction back in 2025 to widen the road from two to four lanes and add new sidewalks and lights.

But the project isn't expected to be completed until winter 2028.

"I hope the state takes this into a big consideration because it's not right walking to school when you don't have proper sidewalks," Findley-Brown said.

Jacory Brown will be laid to rest on Nov. 14.

Friends have started a GoFundMe to support the family.