LIVE AT 2:30 PM: Port St. Lucie police to hold news conference on double fatal shooting

LIVE AT 2:30 PM: WATCH THE NEWS CONFERENCE BELOW

Police in Port St. Lucie are scheduled to hold a news conference Monday afternoon following a shooting that claimed two lives over the weekend.

Chief Leo Niemczyk will speak to the media at 2:30 p.m. at police headquarters.

The double fatal shooting occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Southeast Rivergreen Circle.

When officers arrived, they found two men with multiple gunshot wounds in the driveways of a residence. Both victims, identified as Carl Loubeau, 24, and Juliun Stokes, 22, were taken to separate local hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

Police said a verbal altercation occurred outside the residence over a residential key and escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two of the individuals involved.

Investigators are calling the shooting an isolated incident involving people who knew one another.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with detectives is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.