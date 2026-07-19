2 men killed in early morning shooting in Port St. Lucie neighborhood, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — The Port St. Lucie Police Department is investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred early Sunday morning in a residential neighborhood.

Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the 1300 block of Southeast Rivergreen Circle after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found two adult men suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the driveways of a residence. Both victims were taken to separate local hospitals, where they later died from their injuries.

Police identified the victims as Carl Loubeau, 24, and Judlin Stokes, 22.

Preliminary investigators believe some of the people involved had been socializing earlier in the evening before returning to a home on Southeast Rivergreen Circle. Police said a verbal altercation occurred outside the residence and escalated into an exchange of gunfire between two of the individuals involved.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident involving people who knew one another and said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

All parties involved have either been detained or are cooperating with investigators, according to police.

The investigation remains active as detectives continue conducting interviews, processing evidence and reviewing available information. Police said additional details, including any potential criminal charges, will be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information who has not yet spoken with detectives is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

