Cooking up confidence: Program helps adults with disabilities gain independence

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — A recent cooking class in Port St. Lucie is helping adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities learn valuable life skills and gain more independence.

The participants are part of the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County’s Guardian Advocacy Program, which provides guardianship support to people with developmental disabilities.

WATCH: Cooking class helps adults with disabilities build skills for independent living

Cooking up confidence: Port St. Lucie program helps adults with disabilities gain independence

Some of the participants are young adults who have aged out of foster care and don't have family members to rely on for support.

Through a partnership with GL Homes that has lasted nearly a decade, participants are given hands-on experiences and opportunities to develop skills that can help them in everyday life.

During the latest class in October, participants learned how to prepare a healthier meal, with Mediterranean chicken on the menu.

From chopping vegetables and preparing ingredients to following a recipe and practicing kitchen safety, the lesson was about more than just cooking.

Brooke Chau, WPTV

Organizers say the goal is to give participants experiences and opportunities that are often not readily available to them while helping them become more self-sufficient.

"We wanted to give them these experiences that they just don't have and the rest of us take for granted," said Sarah Alsofrom, Vice President of Community Relations at GL Homes.

Jessica Kelson with the Legal Aid Society of Palm Beach County says watching participants learn new skills and take part in activities can make a meaningful difference.

"Being able to watch them learn a new skill or participate in something that's not typically offered to them is just really heartwarming and nice to see them be able to grow," Kelson said.

By the end of the class, participants had prepared their meal and sat down to enjoy what they made.

For one participant, the accomplishment was something to be proud of.

"I'm proud of it," she said. "I am going to try this at home."

Brooke Chau, WPTV

Organizers hope these experiences will give participants the confidence and practical skills to take greater control of their daily lives — one meal at a time.