PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Hundreds gathered at Memorial Day ceremonies across Florida on Monday, from the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth to Jupiter to Port St. Lucie, to honor service members who died for their country.

At the South Florida National Cemetery in Lake Worth, Matt Eversman reflected on the weight of the day.

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Communities across Florida honor fallen service members on Memorial Day

"We are here on the shoulders of giants."

In Jupiter, community members turned out for a solemn ceremony.

"Today's really a solemn event — grateful for everyone who turned out in the community to reflect upon loved ones who gave their life for us for the freedoms we enjoy."

In Port St. Lucie, veterans gathered to remember those they served alongside.

"We citizen soldiers, we are happy to be here, and also to remember and to share our camaraderie with our brothers and sisters," Michael Hastings said.

Veterans told our team the holiday carries a deeper meaning for those who have served. Roy Bailey, a U.S. Air Force veteran, said Memorial Day is not a celebration — it is a day of remembrance.

"There's not a day of celebration, it's a day of remembrance, and all of us that have been in the service have lost friends, I lost one — somebody I grew up with in high school," Bailey said.

For Bailey, the grief of the day never fades.

"It's rough, really is sorry, sadness, because they aren't here, it's just very difficult, but I'm glad to be here, and this is my way of remembering those that didn't make it," Bailey said.

WPTV

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