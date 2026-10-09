Lake Worth Beach to refund residents, cut trash fines after more than 1,200 violations spark backlash

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Lake Worth Beach is reducing fines for bulk and vegetation pickup violations and issuing partial refunds to residents after public backlash over 12-hundred citations issued since August.

The city said more than 1,200 violations were issued after enforcement began Aug. 9 under its bulk trash and vegetation pickup rules. Residents complained they were unaware of the stricter enforcement and said they received costly citations without warning.

The change comes after concerns raised by residents.

Lake Worth Beach cuts trash fines, refunds residents after backlash over 1,200 violations

Resident surprised by $335 violation

Luis Carvajal, a Lake Worth Beach resident since 2009, contacted WPTV after receiving a bill that included a $335 violation charge.

Carvajal said landscapers working on his property had trimmed palm fronds and placed them near the street for pickup.

"They're still continuing to work in the backyard or whatever. And there are trucks out here, and then the city solid waste comes by and they scoop it up and they leave. Okay, I didn't think nothing of it," Carvajal told WPTV's Michael Hoffman.

Days later, he received a bill in the mail.

"Make it make sense to me. It didn't make sense," Carvajal said. "They're Palm Beach prices."

Carvajal said he had never previously received a city violation notice.

Public complaints reach city commission

Concerns about the fines quickly spread among residents and eventually reached the Lake Worth Beach City Commission.

According to city officials, though the changes went into effect in October 2025, more than 1,200 violations were issued after enforcement began in August, generating widespread criticism from residents who said they were not adequately informed about the rules.

Vice Mayor Mimi May acknowledged residents frustrations during recent commission discussions.

"As somebody who's sitting here all the time, I'm like, how do you not know that?" May said. "But if I was just a non-informed resident, I would be upset about that."

A change in position

May is one of the officials who helped spearhead the changes when the ordinance took effect in October 2025.

At the time, she recommended fines as high as $500 and opposed sending notification letters to residents before enforcement began.

Now, she has changed her position.

"$300 is way too much money for people on a fixed income," May said.

The vice mayor also issued a public apology on social media.

"I sincerely apologize for any confusion or frustration this situation has caused. I understand that a $335 fine can be a significant financial burden, especially when someone may not have fully understood the rules," May wrote.

City lowers fines, plans refunds

City leaders have now approved changes to the penalty structure.

The city has reduced the violation fine from $335 to $135. Officials also plan to reimburse affected residents $200 for each violation issued under the previous rate.

For residents like Carvajal, the city's decision comes as welcome news.

"That's great news, and I thank Channel 5 for looking into this matter," he told WPTV's Michael Hoffman.

City officials say the reduced fines are now in effect, and eligible residents will receive reimbursements related to previous violations on their next bill.

