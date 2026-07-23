LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. — Jacob Zapeta-Castro, the Lake Worth Beach bakery owner arrested by immigration officials on July 9, faces up to 10 years in federal prison and a maximum fine of $250,000 if convicted of illegal reentry into the United States.

Federal court documents allege Zapeta-Castro was removed or deported from the United States 4 times — in March 2012, February 2013, November 2013, and July 2018. He now faces federal charges alleging he illegally re-entered the country a fifth time.

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Lake Worth Beach bakery owner faces up to 10 years in prison on illegal reentry charge

Zapeta-Castro remains in custody. His attorney, Mark Eiglarsh, says the repeated reentries made securing bond unlikely.

"They've alleged that he had done this several times before. So the chances of actually getting a bond fell somewhere between low and zero," Eiglarsh said.

I was present the day of the arrest, as Zapeta-Castro was taken into custody while his family watched.

"They arrested a hard working man who provides for his family. Horrible," a witness said.

Video from the Guatemalan-Maya Center showed children crying during the arrest.

"Without question, they were all traumatized," Eiglarsh said.

Beyond the reentry allegations, the complaint also outlines a lengthy criminal history, including multiple DUI convictions and leaving the scene of an accident with injury.

"Those are things that people frown upon, rightfully so. So those are blemishes on his record that don't help him," Eiglarsh said.

Court records show Zapeta-Castro filed an application for asylum and for withholding of removal in June 2024. Eiglarsh says that filing will not serve as a defense to the federal charges.

"The petition for asylum is not a defense to whether you came into the country illegally after being removed. I wish it was," Eiglarsh said.

"The elements of the crime are real simple and straightforward. Were you removed, and did you come back unlawfully? And it's not that difficult for them to prove that in this case," Eiglarsh said.

Despite the challenges, Eiglarsh says he will mount a full defense.

"You do everything in your power. I mean, it's no different than any other my cases in 34 years," Eiglarsh said.

Zapeta-Castro is scheduled for an arraignment next week. At this time, it appears he will remain in custody throughout the trial.