After months of concerns, Lake Worth neighbors get answers about collapsing Brooklyn Lane

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — For months, I’ve been seeking answers for residents along Brooklyn Lane in Lake Worth after they reached out to me about a collapsing section of road that serves as the only way in and out of their neighborhood.

Now, neighbors are finally seeing action.

I’m WPTV Traffic Reporter Johann Hoffend, and I first connected with residents in August, when they told me the deteriorating road was getting worse and they feared it could eventually become impassable.

“Hopefully with the help from WPTV Channel 5, we’re getting some action,” one resident said. “I think they’re gonna do something about it.”

Another neighbor described how difficult navigating the damaged section had become.

“This is nonsense. I can’t drive one of my cars out because it bottoms out trying to go through this,” the resident said.

Neighbors told me repairs had been made before, but the problem kept returning.

“Every time they come out here, they do a little fixing, but it doesn’t take long for it to keep going down,” another resident said.

After recent heavy rains, I returned to Brooklyn Lane and found the hole had grown larger and deeper. Residents believed the bigger problem was underground and involved a drainage pipe beneath the roadway.

Within 24 hours of my visit, the road was patched, and the pipe underneath was being assessed.

Now, the county has taken the repair a step further.

Crews removed water from the pipe and filled a section beneath the roadway with concrete, addressing the area below the surface rather than simply placing another patch over the damaged road.

For neighbors who say they have dealt with the problem for years, the latest work represents progress.

Now, they’re hoping the repair beneath Brooklyn Lane will finally provide the long-term solution they’ve been waiting for.

WPTV Traffic Reporter Johann Hoffend will continue following the repairs and whether they hold up over time.

