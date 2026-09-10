WHERE'S WALTER? Learning how to make the perfect doughnut

JUPITER, Fla. — This week, I found myself somewhere that smells absolutely incredible and where creativity meets deliciousness. Let me tell you about my amazing day learning the art of doughnut making!

WATCH: Who makes the better doughnut— Ashley or Walter?

WHERE'S WALTER? Learning how to make the perfect donut

I walked into Jupiter Donuts to make my own doughnut, and boy was I in for a treat. But wait – I had some unexpected company! I spotted our very own Ashley Glass there!

Angela, one of the talented folks at Jupiter Donuts, was ready to teach us some fun doughnut making abilities.

Before I went behind the counter, I learned that the bakers start working at around midnight, with decorators arriving by 3 a.m. to hand-cut, make, and decorate over 40 varieties of scratch-made goodies.

The technique was all about the swirl with a little flick of the wrist, Angela explained as she demonstrated. I tried my best with that little swirl, and Ashley had a really good flip that I liked.

Of course, I had to put my own meteorologist twist on it. I created a rainbow-themed donut, because what better way to represent the weather than with a colorful rainbow?

I was getting excited about my own creation and asked Angela how I did with the dip because I thought it looked awesome. Angela gave me some honest feedback – she thought I did phenomenal, but she had to admit she was loving Ashley's creation a little bit more. She did say I had the frosting down the sides with perfect ratio.

Angela was impressed with how it came out and asked if I'd love a job with them. I immediately said yes – I mean, who wouldn't want to work with donuts all day?

What struck me most about this experience wasn't just how delicious everything looked – it was the artistry and creativity that goes into each and every doughnut at Jupiter Donuts. From Ashley's beach scenes to sunshine designs to my meteorologist-inspired cumulonimbus cloud, these aren't just treats – they're edible works of art!