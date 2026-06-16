Weekend beach dance parties in Jupiter spark debate over sea turtle nesting season

JUPITER, Fla. — Record numbers of loggerhead and leatherback sea turtle nests have been documented on Florida beaches this year.

WATCH BELOW: 'People really care in this area,' Isabel Nylen tells WPTV

Jupiter beach dance parties raise concerns for sea turtle nesting

But in Jupiter, a popular weekend beach dance party is at the center of a debate over whether the gatherings are disrupting the turtles' temporary homes.

For the past three years, dozens — and sometimes hundreds — of people have gathered at beach access 55 for an event called "Happy Beach Dancing." The weekly meetup has drawn people of all ages, families, children, and dogs.

But some residents are concerned the gatherings disrupt sea turtle nests. The movement is not to shut the event down, but to ask the dancers to relocate during nesting season.

Isabel Nylen, a longtime Jupiter resident who has attended several of the dance events, said she understands both sides.

"I think people come and have a great time. Every age, people come with families, little kids, with dogs. It's open to everybody," Nylen said.

As someone with property nearby, Nylen also recognizes the importance of turtle protection and sea turtle lighting guidelines.

"They put red lights in the outside and I see they do that on the buildings across. People really care in this area," Nylen said.

Her daughter, Camila Nylen, said Jupiter's beaches are special and that residents have a responsibility to protect them.

"You got to be super wary and super careful about where you put your stuff and where you walk around," Camila Nylen said.

Joanna Walczak, Vice President of Conservation at the nearby Loggerhead Marinelife Center, said Jupiter's beaches are among the densest nesting sites for loggerheads in the entire world, with 150 nests in this small area. She said the center is not a regulatory agency, and their focus is on doing what is best for the turtles.

"Just the fact that a large crowd gathered on the beach, no matter what they're doing, can deter the mama turtles from doing their nesting," Walczak said.

Walczak said the Loggerhead Marinelife Center plans to meet with the dance party organizers on Wednesday to discuss the issue.

The woman who founded "Happy Beach Dancing" respectfully declined to comment on the controversy.

The Town of Jupiter is gathering all interested stakeholders for this conversation.

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