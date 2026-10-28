Strong surf damages historic Jupiter Civic Center, forcing closure as crews work to protect building

JUPITER, Fla. — Strong surf pounding Palm Beach County’s coastline has damaged the historic Jupiter Civic Center at Carlin Park, forcing the building to close as crews take emergency measures to protect the nearly 100-year-old structure.

The impact is hard to miss.

The front of the Civic Center is blocked off by caution tape.

WATCH REPORT BELOW: Strong surf damages historic Jupiter Civic Center

King tides damage Jupiter Civic Center, emergency work underway

Behind the building, much of the beach has been washed away, leaving broken branches, eroded sand and steps exposed or damaged along the shoreline.

For longtime beachgoers, seeing the damage to a place tied to generations of memories is difficult.

When asked how much the Civic Center means to her, Jacqueline Trochinsky said, "Oh, a lot. I have a lot of memories there. Many of my friends have been married there, baby showers."

Strong tides and gale-force winds have taken a toll on the historic building.

Video shared with WPTV by a beachgoer named Kevin Courtney shows sand eroded from underneath the deck and some of the concrete from the Civic Center collapsed.

County crews have now mobilized an emergency contractor, bringing in piles of sand that are being placed along the beach to reinforce the shoreline and try to protect the structure.

One Jupiter resident, Bill, said he understands the need for the work.

"We're fighting a never-ending battle of renourishment here, but I don’t mind seeing my tax dollars go to that," Bill said.

For him, the Civic Center has been part of the Jupiter community for decades.

"It's just been a local scene, hang out for kids when I was in high school in ’73," Bill said.

It's uncertain the extent of the damage or when the Civic Center could reopen.

When asked what message Trochinsky had for county leaders, she said, "Just take care of us, take care of the locals, including our beach."

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