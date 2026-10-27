Palm Beach Co. voters to decide whether to renew school tax funding teacher pay, safety and student programs

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County voters will decide Nov. 3 whether to renew an existing 1-mill property tax for public schools for four more years, continuing funding for teacher pay, school safety, mental health services and student programs through June 30, 2031.

The referendum is a renewal, not a new tax. According to the School District of Palm Beach County, the 1-mill levy has supported local schools since 2019. Voters approved the levy in 2018 and renewed it in 2022.

If approved again, the measure would take effect July 1, 2027, after the current authorization expires, and automatically end June 30, 2031.

What would the Palm Beach County school referendum fund?

The ballot language says money from the tax would be dedicated to school safety, school police, mental health services, arts, music, physical education, career and choice program teachers, and improved teacher pay. An independent committee of citizens and experts would oversee the funds.

According to the district, half of the funding currently supports teacher salary supplements, while 25% supports more than 900 career and choice, arts, music and other specialized teaching positions. The remaining 25% supports mental health services, school police and security staff.

Students speak out in support

Some students who are too young to cast ballots are speaking in support of the referendum and highlighting the impact they believe the measure has on their schools.

"Teacher issues are everybody's issues," referendum supporter Sawyer Tinsley told WPTV.

Tinsley said the issue extends beyond what students experience inside the classroom.

"It goes much further than just high school and high school education. It really impacts our future and the future of our country," Tinsley said.

What happens if the referendum fails?

The School District of Palm Beach County says the local funding currently provides teachers salary supplements averaging about $8,000 annually. The money also funds more than 900 teaching positions in areas including art, music and physical education.

According to the district, those teaching positions and programs would face cuts without the funding.

The League of Women Voters of Palm Beach County's referendum synopsis also states that if voters reject the measure, teachers would face an average $8,000 annual reduction in pay and more than 900 teaching positions in the arts, physical education and choice programs would be eliminated.

Ultimately, Palm Beach County voters will determine whether the existing levy continues for another four years when they cast their ballots Nov. 3.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

