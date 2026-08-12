'MY HERO': Jupiter High student saves dad's life using CPR skills he learned weeks before

JUPITER, Fla. — John Abkemeier Jr., a student at Jupiter High School, had learned CPR in his P.E. class just two weeks earlier. Little did he know those skills would soon save his father's life.

On June 26, the family was watching soccer at their Palm Beach Gardens home when John Abkemeir had a heart attack.

"I fell kind of to the side on the couch, the lights just went out on me," Abkemeir recalled. "The next thing I know, I wake up in the ambulance with the paramedics."

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"MY HERO": Student saves dad's life using CPR skills he learned weeks before

Paramedics filled in the blanks for Abkemeir when he regained consciousness.

"They asked me what happened, I said no, they said you just had a heart attack," Abkemeir said.

Before paramedics arrived, John Jr. sprang into action.

"I got my dad off the couch, onto the ground, and started doing CPR for about three minutes," he explained. "Then the ambulance came and took over. Thankfully, my dad was okay."

The teenager's quick response came from fresh training. His P.E. coach, Ben Kennerson, had taught CPR just two weeks before the incident.

"It's incredible to know that he rose to the occasion," Coach Kennerson said. "He had his training, trusted it, and applied it. That's phenomenal."

The reality of what happened didn't hit the father until he reached the hospital.

"They told me your son saved your life with CPR," Abkemeir said.

For WPTV anchor Mike Trim, who interviewed the family, the emotion was palpable.

"I'm a father myself, so it really touched me," Trim said.

John Jr. was recently honored with the Heart Saver Hero Award by the American Heart Association. But for him, the real reward is simpler.

"I'm glad he's proud of me," he said. "I love my dad."

CPR classes are taught throughout Palm Beach County and Treasure Coast high schools. At Jupiter High School, students learn these vital skills in P.E., history, and science classes.

"He saved my life, so he's my hero," Abkemeir said.