Jupiter residents, mayor push back on fire department fees based on home size

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter is set to launch its own fire department on Oct. 1, but a proposed per-property fee to help fund it is drawing criticism from residents and even the mayor.

Jupiter is preparing to launch its own fire department for the first time, but the funding plan behind it is sparking a community debate as the October launch date approaches.

WATCH: Jupiter fire funding plan under fire

Jupiter mayor opposes fire department property fee plan

The town says residents will spend nearly $10 million less than what they currently pay for fire services. However, a new per-property fee being considered to help fund the department is raising questions about fairness.

The proposed fee would vary based on the size of a home. Under the structure being discussed, a family living in a 1,199-square-foot unit would pay $15 a year, while a family in a 3,100-square-foot unit would pay $93 a year.

Mayor Jim Kuretski voiced his opposition at a May 5 town council meeting, questioning why Jupiter's approach differs from nearby cities.

"I don't know how a two-family, two-individual family living in an 1,199-square-foot residential unit pays $15 a year versus two-member family living in a 3,100-square-foot residential unit will be paying $93 a year. That's more than six times as much," Kuretski said.

West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach and Boca Raton all charge every residential unit the same flat rate. Kuretski said he is prepared to oppose the budget over the issue.

"I will not support a budget. I'm going to be the no vote throughout the entire process here," Kuretski said.

Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach Jupiter Town Council votes on fire department funding resolution Samantha Gutierrez

Some residents share the mayor's frustration. Jupiter resident Kyle Nutterus said the fee contradicts earlier assurances from town leaders.

"They said they weren't going to raise our taxes to start off with. But here we are already starting to raise it. Now they're talking about having a non-ad valorem tax for Jupiter residents as well. So it's not already looking good," Nutterus said.

Not all residents are opposed. Jupiter resident Marilyn Rogofsky said she supports the new department regardless of the cost.

"Those guys are amazing. I can't tell you how many times they helped me with my husband. So I appreciate it. So whatever it takes to make them better, I'm for," Rogofsky said.

But even Rogofsky expressed concern that residents have little real influence over the outcome.

"They can protest all they want, but eventually it's just going to happen," Rogofsky said. "We could vote and do what we can, but they're going to do what they want to do anyway."

Construction on the new department is on schedule for an Oct. 1 launch. The town council has a final vote set for June 16. Residents are being asked to attend or reach out to ask questions or voice their concerns.

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