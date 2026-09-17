Jupiter renter’s car towed after HOA changes parking rules; family says they were never notified

A Jupiter renter is warning others after her daughter’s car was towed from their neighborhood due to a temporary HOA rule change her family says they were never told about. The incident cost them more than $150 and has exposed a frustrating communication gap that puts Florida tenants at a financial disadvantage.

Jessica Ali, a registered nurse who rents a home in the Osceola Woods community, said she was livid when she learned her daughter’s car was gone.

WATCH: Jupiter renter warns neighbors: know your rights before it happens to you

Jupiter renter fights HOA after car was towed without warning

A rule change with a cost

The issue began when road construction prompted the Osceola Woods HOA to issue new parking restrictions. Ali says the notice was emailed to her landlord, the property owner, but was never passed along to her. The next day, her daughter’s car was towed.

"I had to pay to live here, to be approved to live here. I feel that I should be notified of restrictions," Ali said. "I would have complied had I known. But I can’t comply with what I don’t know."

The property owner, Julissa Vargas, told WPTV she was also caught by surprise and didn't realize the notices weren't being shared with her tenants until after the car was towed.

"They said it was my job to let them know," Vargas said. "And this whole time, I always thought that they were the ones getting the email, at least a copy of it."

Since the incident, Vargas has been forwarding all HOA communications to the Ali family.

An 'unfair' but legal situation

According to Florida HOA attorney Jamie Dokovna, the situation is legally sound, even if it feels unjust. An HOA’s contractual relationship is with the property owner, meaning the legal duty to provide notice stops with them.

“It seems unfair that tenants have to abide by rules and regulations in the community but aren’t necessarily entitled to notice,” Dokovna said. “When you’re a tenant, you have to be aware that you are held accountable in the same way that owners are.”

WPTV reached out multiple times to the Osceola Woods HOA and its property management company, Community Ace, but has not received a response.

Know your rights: A renter's guide to HOAs

To avoid a similar situation, experts say renters must take proactive steps to stay informed. Here is a guide to protecting yourself:

Get the documents: Before signing a lease, ask your landlord for a current copy of the HOA's governing documents and all community rules. You will be held to them whether you’ve read them or not.

Establish communication: Ask your landlord in writing to forward all HOA communications directly to you and get their agreement in writing.

Contact the HOA: Find out who manages the community and how to contact them. Do not assume your landlord is your only source of information.

Document everything: From Day 1, save all texts, emails, and written communications with both your landlord and the HOA.

If you are towed: Dokovna suggests contacting the HOA directly. A polite phone call explaining you never received the notice may be enough to resolve the issue without needing a lawyer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

