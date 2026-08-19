JUPITER, Fla. — Three mangrove islands in the Jupiter Narrows are at the center of a major restoration effort after decades of erosion have left them a shadow of what they once were.

A groundbreaking ceremony marked the official start of the project, which carries deep personal significance for one Jupiter family.

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Jupiter Narrows mangrove islands to be restored and named for local man killed in boating accident

Sue Panella, of the Jupiter Narrows Conservation Alliance, said the islands were once thriving ecosystems.

"I remember them as a kid when they were just so lush and so beautiful. And if we don't do something now, they'll be gone."

Erosion has dramatically reduced the mangrove islands over the years. Panella described the extent of the loss.

"If you look between our southernmost island and this island right behind us here, that used to be all mangroves. There's nothing there right now, and the southernmost island right now is dead. It's a pile of sticks. We're going to rebuild it, but yes, if we did nothing, these would all disappear."

For one Jupiter family, the restoration is personal. Andrew "Red" Harris was born and raised in Jupiter. He was struck and killed by a boat while snorkeling in 2014.

His mother, Martha Harris, of the Andrew Red Harris Foundation, said the project is a way to keep his memory alive.

"We lost our son Andrew in 2014. We wanted to find a way to keep his spirit alive while giving something meaningful back to the community and the waters he loved so much."

Harris described her son's deep connection to the water.

"He loved fishing, diving, and being on the water. It was simply part of who he was."

Eleven years after losing her son, Harris watched as the islands Andrew called his backyard were officially named in his honor.

"We hope this place inspires others to understand that even after a tremendous loss, it is possible to create new life, new purpose, and something beautiful that will endure."

Within the next few months, limestone breakwaters will be built around the islands to calm wave action and stabilize the sediment, giving mangroves and seagrass the foothold they need to return.

J.P. Brooker of the Ocean Conservancy said the recovery will be gradual.

"It's going to take years for the vegetation to come back the way it was a long time ago, but we're creating the conditions for that nature to thrive."

The restoration project is expected to take several months to complete.

WPTV

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