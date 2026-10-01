JUPITER, Fla. — The Town of Jupiter officially launched its own fire rescue department at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, marking a historic milestone for the community's emergency services.

The Jupiter Fire Rescue Department (JFRD) has assumed full responsibility for fire suppression and emergency medical services throughout the town, operating from three strategically located stations. The new department represents the culmination of more than three years of intensive planning and preparation to build a municipal fire rescue operation from scratch.

WATCH: WPTV speaks to Jupiter Fire Rescue Department minutes after official launch

Jupiter Fire Rescue Department now in service

JFRD operates from Station 10 at 500 N. U.S. Highway 1 near Burt Reynolds Park, Temporary Station 11 at Abacoa Community Park, and Station 12 at 2197 W. Indiantown Road adjacent to Cinquez Park. The department employs 94 operational personnel, maintaining a minimum of 23 firefighters on duty during each shift to ensure round-the-clock coverage.

Beyond emergency response, the town has also taken over fire prevention and inspection services through JFRD's Fire Prevention Division. This includes conducting fire inspections, reviewing building plans, and implementing other fire safety measures throughout Jupiter.

Just before midnight, JFRD personnel gathered simultaneously at all three stations for ceremonial flag raisings and bell ceremonies. The traditional bell ceremony honored previous emergency responders while symbolically marking the beginning of JFRD's service to the community. Fire Chief Darrel Donatto officially placed the department in service after reading the department's mission statement and core values.

JFRD operates under the mission statement "Your Life, Our Mission."

Jupiter / Tequesta / Juno Beach WPTV connects with Jupiter Fire Rescue ahead of Oct. 1 launch Ashley Glass

Jupiter residents calling 911 for fire or medical emergencies will now be served exclusively by Jupiter Fire Rescue Department personnel.