Jupiter, Delray Beach, Palm Beach County firefighters deploy to Venezuela for earthquake search and rescue

JUPITER, Fla. — First responders from Jupiter, Delray Beach, and Palm Beach County fire departments have deployed to Venezuela as part of a FEMA Urban Search and Rescue Task Force to assist with relief efforts.

Jupiter Fire Rescue says its 2 firefighters are among a group of 80 deployed to the region. The crew was sent with less than 24 hours notice and is expected to remain in Venezuela for at least two weeks.

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The mission focuses on search and rescue operations in collapsed structures, ranging from large buildings to smaller homes. The team brought heavy-duty equipment for breaking, cutting, breaching, and stabilization, as well as technical rope rescue tools.

Stephen Shaw, deputy fire chief of operations for Jupiter Fire Rescue, said the deployment reflects the department's commitment to helping those in need.

"This right here represents one of these situations where, they need help people need help and for us at Jupiter Fire Rescue, if someone needs help we go," said Shaw.

Shaw said the experience will also strengthen the department when the crew returns home.

"And when they come back the learning that has taken place and the skills that they have been practicing is only going to benefit us internally as we continue to grow our fire department," said Shaw.

WPTV

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