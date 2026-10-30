Jupiter council hears developer's plan for the former Suni Sands waterfront site

JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter council members discussed the future of a prime piece of town waterfront in a special town council meeting Thursday evening.

In the hours-long meeting, town leaders heard from a developer proposing 44 condos and a 110-room hotel, along with a restaurant and a marina that would take up about 4.5 acres of the 10.5-acre site.

WATCH: Jupiter council heard a developer's plan for the former Suni Sands waterfront site

Jupiter council heard a developer's plan for 44 condos, a 110-room hotel, a restaurant and a marina at the former Suni Sands waterfront site.

The site was once home to the Suni Sands Mobile Home Park off A1A. Development plans stalled after the discovery of Native American archaeological sites, but the town and the developer came to an agreement earlier this year to allow development on part of the parcel, with the town purchasing just over an acre of the waterfront for $10 million.

The developer is asking the town for a number of waivers in its plan. He told the council Thursday he's looking to make the space a place the community can enjoy while preserving much of the land.

"We still wanted to work with the town and create something that we could build there that would be something I would be as proud of as I have been with Love Street," Sperry Parcel Developer Charles Modica said.

Dozens of people turned up for the evening meeting to voice concerns over developing one of the town's last waterfront sites.

"Suni Sands is more than a piece of property. It's part of the natural legacy of our community and once it's developed, we can't get it back. Some things are too valuable to replace," a young resident opposed to the project said.

Thursday's special meeting was the first reading of the proposed rule changes that could allow the development.

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